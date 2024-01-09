Forsta AP Fonden Increases Holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Forsta AP Fonden increased its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $3,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BMRN. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 225.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,838 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 11,672 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 64.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,312 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 4,440 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,525 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,362 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 395.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. 92.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock opened at $99.00 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $91.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.02 and a twelve month high of $117.77. The stock has a market cap of $18.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:BMRN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $581.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.51 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 4.45%. Equities research analysts forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, EVP George Eric Davis sold 13,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.30, for a total value of $1,311,709.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,309,163. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.99, for a total transaction of $939,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 425,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,956,276.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP George Eric Davis sold 13,764 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.30, for a total transaction of $1,311,709.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,309,163. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BMRN has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Raymond James began coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Barclays cut their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Monday, September 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BioMarin Pharmaceutical presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.30.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

(Free Report)

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.