Forsta AP Fonden Increases Position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Forsta AP Fonden grew its holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 7.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 27,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $3,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 5.6% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 1.0% during the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. raised its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 1,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 2.7% during the second quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 3,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 0.3% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 27,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,078,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 66.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Extra Space Storage Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE EXR opened at $159.84 on Tuesday. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.19 and a 1 year high of $170.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $137.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.88. The firm has a market cap of $33.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50.

Extra Space Storage Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. This is a positive change from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 119.12%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EXR. StockNews.com cut shares of Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. TheStreet cut shares of Extra Space Storage from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $149.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis bought 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $118.21 per share, for a total transaction of $496,482.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,301 shares in the company, valued at $3,700,091.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis purchased 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $118.21 per share, with a total value of $496,482.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,700,091.21. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joseph Saffire sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.10, for a total transaction of $3,852,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,525,210.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,651 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.5 million units and approximately 279.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

Featured Articles

