Forsta AP Fonden Increases Stock Holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Forsta AP Fonden increased its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 15.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,500 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $3,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 11,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 94.9% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 764 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.2% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 31,512 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 8.4% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,066 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IPG. Citigroup reduced their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Macquarie reduced their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $36.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.89.

NYSE IPG opened at $33.21 on Tuesday. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.20 and a 52 week high of $40.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.84, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.13.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The company’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.67%.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

