Forsta AP Fonden Purchases 500 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Forsta AP Fonden boosted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,400 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $3,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKAM. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 103.3% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 178.5% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 401 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 69.4% during the third quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 488 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 50.1% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 509 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AKAM stock opened at $115.99 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $114.43 and its 200-day moving average is $105.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.49 billion, a PE ratio of 34.94, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.76. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.65 and a 52 week high of $120.61.

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The technology infrastructure company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $965.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $944.57 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 14.54%. Equities research analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Kim Salem-Jackson sold 4,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.50, for a total value of $469,436.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 29,873 shares in the company, valued at $3,390,585.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Akamai Technologies news, Director Madhu Ranganathan sold 3,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.65, for a total transaction of $374,660.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,356 shares in the company, valued at $592,641.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Kim Salem-Jackson sold 4,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.50, for a total value of $469,436.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 29,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,390,585.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,922 shares of company stock worth $2,009,925 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Tigress Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $132.00 target price on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Akamai Technologies from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Raymond James upped their target price on Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Guggenheim upgraded Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Akamai Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.84.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and computing content, applications, and software over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

