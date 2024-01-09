Forsta AP Fonden Purchases New Shares in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Forsta AP Fonden bought a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 29,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,169,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the third quarter worth $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the second quarter worth $29,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the second quarter worth $30,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 29.4% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. 90.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Booz Allen Hamilton

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, COO Kristine Anderson sold 5,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $633,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 71,656 shares in the company, valued at $8,957,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Performance

NYSE:BAH opened at $126.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.65. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 52-week low of $87.99 and a 52-week high of $131.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.55 billion, a PE ratio of 57.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.55.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 59.58% and a net margin of 2.94%. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. Analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $142.00 to $138.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered Booz Allen Hamilton from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Booz Allen Hamilton currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.13.

Booz Allen Hamilton Profile

(Free Report)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

