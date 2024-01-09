Forsta AP Fonden Raises Position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Forsta AP Fonden increased its holdings in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $3,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NET. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Cloudflare by 85,228.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 22,703,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,484,118,000 after acquiring an additional 22,676,741 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Cloudflare by 56.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 26,433,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,727,949,000 after acquiring an additional 9,560,273 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cloudflare by 131,133.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,073,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,583,000 after acquiring an additional 6,068,873 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Cloudflare by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 31,505,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,059,522,000 after acquiring an additional 5,787,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cloudflare in the 4th quarter worth $124,592,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.14% of the company’s stock.
Cloudflare Stock Performance
Shares of Cloudflare stock opened at $79.65 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.51. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.47 and a 52-week high of $86.91.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Cloudflare news, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 10,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.22, for a total transaction of $765,782.34. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,577,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,237,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cloudflare news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.48, for a total transaction of $3,325,336.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 269,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,079,103.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 10,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.22, for a total transaction of $765,782.34. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,577,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,237,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 772,498 shares of company stock valued at $56,095,059. Insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
NET has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer raised shares of Cloudflare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.81.
Cloudflare Company Profile
CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, secure origin connection, and rate limiting products.
