Forsta AP Fonden Sells 1,900 Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Forsta AP Fonden cut its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,400 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $3,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Las Vegas Sands by 197.4% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 452 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 434.7% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 524 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 95.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 546 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. 39.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

Las Vegas Sands Stock Performance

Shares of LVS stock opened at $51.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.33 and a 200 day moving average of $51.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.84, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.18. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 52 week low of $43.77 and a 52 week high of $65.58.

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The casino operator reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 7.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 178.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.27) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Las Vegas Sands declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the casino operator to repurchase up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Las Vegas Sands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 6th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Las Vegas Sands’s payout ratio is presently 90.91%.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Miriam Adelson sold 12,253,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.23, for a total transaction of $529,724,338.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,134,164 shares in the company, valued at $1,778,229,909.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LVS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $71.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Las Vegas Sands has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.97.

Read Our Latest Report on Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.