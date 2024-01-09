Forsta AP Fonden Sells 200 Shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Forsta AP Fonden lowered its stake in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $3,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hubbell during the second quarter worth $28,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in shares of Hubbell during the first quarter worth $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Hubbell by 120.6% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hubbell during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Hubbell in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 85.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Hubbell

In related news, VP Nero Jonathan M. Del sold 1,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.54, for a total value of $543,097.08. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,646 shares in the company, valued at $1,041,078.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Nero Jonathan M. Del sold 1,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.54, for a total value of $543,097.08. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,646 shares in the company, valued at $1,041,078.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John F. Malloy bought 797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $313.50 per share, for a total transaction of $249,859.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,618,860.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $375.00 price objective on shares of Hubbell in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Barclays assumed coverage on Hubbell in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $325.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Hubbell from $300.00 to $351.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on Hubbell in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $338.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $333.14.

Hubbell Price Performance

Shares of HUBB stock opened at $322.88 on Tuesday. Hubbell Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $219.77 and a fifty-two week high of $340.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.53, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $305.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $311.02.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.07 by ($0.12). Hubbell had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 13.56%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.08 EPS. Hubbell’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hubbell Incorporated will post 15.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hubbell Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. This is a positive change from Hubbell’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.08%.

Hubbell Profile

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

