Forsta AP Fonden Sells 5,400 Shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Forsta AP Fonden lowered its position in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 5,400 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $3,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ARES. Norges Bank bought a new position in Ares Management in the fourth quarter worth approximately $107,777,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Ares Management by 159.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,502,659 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $125,383,000 after purchasing an additional 922,675 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Ares Management by 26.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,714,982 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $357,938,000 after buying an additional 786,862 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Ares Management by 7.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,389,511 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,097,379,000 after buying an additional 771,052 shares during the period. Finally, Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in Ares Management during the third quarter worth $69,079,000. Institutional investors own 50.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on ARES shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Ares Management from $114.00 to $109.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Ares Management in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Bank of America upped their target price on Ares Management from $106.00 to $122.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Ares Management from $130.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Ares Management from $111.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ares Management presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.83.

Ares Management Price Performance

NYSE ARES opened at $118.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $111.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.93. Ares Management Co. has a 1 year low of $69.44 and a 1 year high of $120.99. The company has a market cap of $36.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.33, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.21.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.04). Ares Management had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 17.60%. The firm had revenue of $671.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $736.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. Ares Management’s revenue was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ares Management Co. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Ares Management Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 143.26%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc purchased 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.93 per share, with a total value of $2,839,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,912,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $736,621,102.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 47.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ares Management Company Profile

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

