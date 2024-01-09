Forsta AP Fonden Sells 6,200 Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Forsta AP Fonden cut its holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,200 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $2,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Hasbro by 76.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,281,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423,517 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Hasbro by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 54,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,599,000 after purchasing an additional 3,887 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Hasbro by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 30,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Hasbro by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 86,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,707,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Hasbro by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975 shares during the period. 82.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hasbro Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HAS opened at $49.86 on Tuesday. Hasbro, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.66 and a 52 week high of $73.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.43, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Hasbro Dividend Announcement

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64. Hasbro had a negative net margin of 10.33% and a positive return on equity of 18.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.62%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is presently -69.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hasbro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Hasbro in a report on Friday, October 6th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Hasbro in a report on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded shares of Hasbro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $60.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hasbro presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.58.

About Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, and Entertainment segments. The Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products.

