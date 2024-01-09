Forsta AP Fonden Sells 900 Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Forsta AP Fonden lessened its holdings in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,400 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $2,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in EPAM Systems by 9.6% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,499,194 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,685,444,000 after purchasing an additional 657,883 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of EPAM Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $181,396,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 9.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,358,373 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $979,544,000 after acquiring an additional 385,196 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of EPAM Systems in the first quarter worth about $114,729,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 9.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,471,924 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $733,197,000 after acquiring an additional 206,636 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $162,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,811,560. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $162,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,811,560. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Elaina Shekhter sold 8,176 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.67, for a total value of $2,106,709.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 6,799 shares in the company, valued at $1,751,898.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,676 shares of company stock valued at $2,538,710 in the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of EPAM stock opened at $297.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $17.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 1.50. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $197.99 and a 52 week high of $385.96. The company has a quick ratio of 4.77, a current ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $267.73 and a 200-day moving average of $251.30.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 16.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EPAM. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $265.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Wolfe Research raised shares of EPAM Systems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $355.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on EPAM Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC raised EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EPAM Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $298.31.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and infrastructure management for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

