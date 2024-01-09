Forsta AP Fonden Sells 9,400 Shares of Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA)

Forsta AP Fonden lessened its stake in shares of Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA – Free Report) (TSE:MG) by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 60,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,400 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Magna International were worth $3,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MGA. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Magna International by 29.6% in the second quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 134,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,581,000 after acquiring an additional 30,667 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Magna International by 15.3% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 33,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after acquiring an additional 4,428 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Magna International by 36.3% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 6,201,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653,111 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Magna International by 5.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 956,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,277,000 after acquiring an additional 51,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Magna International by 13.6% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 648,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,621,000 after acquiring an additional 77,520 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MGA shares. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Magna International from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Magna International from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Magna International from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Evercore boosted their target price on Magna International from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Magna International from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.87.

Shares of NYSE MGA opened at $57.32 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Magna International Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.71 and a 1-year high of $68.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.73.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Free Report) (TSE:MG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $10.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.43 billion. Magna International had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 2.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Magna International Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio is 50.97%.

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

