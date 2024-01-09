Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Stock Holdings Reduced by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. cut its position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 19.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 125,955 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 30,636 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $7,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in Fortinet in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Fortinet in the second quarter worth $30,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in Fortinet during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Fortinet during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 65.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FTNT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Fortinet from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Fortinet from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Fortinet from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $85.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.68.

Shares of Fortinet stock opened at $61.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.12 and a 1-year high of $81.24.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.05. Fortinet had a return on equity of 3,361.82% and a net margin of 22.25%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. Fortinet’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,535 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.13, for a total transaction of $422,939.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,444,224.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Fortinet news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,535 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.13, for a total value of $422,939.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,444,224.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 25,885 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.29, for a total value of $1,327,641.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,907,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,533,930,953.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 79,683 shares of company stock worth $4,216,360. 17.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

