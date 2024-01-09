Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Shares Bought by Lindbrook Capital LLC

Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 47.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 927 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Fortive were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortive during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortive by 1,590.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 372 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its position in shares of Fortive by 683.3% during the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 470 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Fortive by 74.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 538 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Fortive by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 773 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. 95.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FTV stock opened at $72.12 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $25.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.10. Fortive Co. has a 12-month low of $62.70 and a 12-month high of $79.90.

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.01). Fortive had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 13.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Research analysts forecast that Fortive Co. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. This is a boost from Fortive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Fortive’s payout ratio is 13.73%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FTV shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Fortive from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Fortive from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Fortive from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Vertical Research lowered shares of Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.15.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software and services, which includes electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

