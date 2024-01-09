FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 926 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 926 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sysco during the 1st quarter valued at about $140,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Sysco by 74.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Sysco during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Sysco during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sysco during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sysco Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of SYY opened at $75.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Sysco Co. has a 1 year low of $62.24 and a 1 year high of $82.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.80. The firm has a market cap of $38.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.15.

Sysco Announces Dividend

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. Sysco had a return on equity of 117.17% and a net margin of 2.35%. The firm had revenue of $19.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. Sysco’s payout ratio is currently 56.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SYY shares. Barclays reduced their target price on Sysco from $86.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Sysco in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Sysco in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Stephens cut their price objective on Sysco from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Sysco from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sysco presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.89.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sysco

In related news, Director Sheila Talton sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.76, for a total transaction of $157,872.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,782 shares in the company, valued at $917,236.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

