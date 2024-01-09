Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc Has $11.02 Million Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 205,022 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,771 shares during the period. Cisco Systems comprises about 3.0% of Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $11,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CSCO. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 72.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Cisco Systems Price Performance

Cisco Systems stock opened at $50.46 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.35. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $45.56 and a one year high of $58.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $205.04 billion, a PE ratio of 15.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.91.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The network equipment provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.20. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 23.40%. The firm had revenue of $14.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.13%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 5,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total transaction of $242,627.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 67,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,232,884.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 5,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total value of $242,627.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 67,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,232,884.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 106,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $5,318,176.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 345,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,306,619.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 150,475 shares of company stock worth $7,464,194 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. DZ Bank cut Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Melius cut Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.38.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cisco Systems

About Cisco Systems

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.