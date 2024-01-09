Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Shares Acquired by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 13,944.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 297,456 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 295,338 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned approximately 0.48% of Generac worth $30,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Generac in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Generac by 85.7% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 182 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Generac in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in shares of Generac in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Generac by 1,066.7% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 140 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. 87.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total transaction of $476,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 592,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,459,649.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total transaction of $476,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 592,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,459,649.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.76, for a total transaction of $29,190.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,618 shares in the company, valued at $1,823,557.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,250 shares of company stock worth $1,725,690. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GNRC opened at $120.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $117.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.26. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.86 and a 1 year high of $156.95.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Generac had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 13.73%. Generac’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on GNRC. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Generac from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Generac in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Generac from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Generac from $179.00 to $164.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded shares of Generac from a “negative” rating to a “mixed” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.55.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, energy management devices and solutions, and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; residential storage solution consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products; smart water heater controllers; residential clean energy solutions; and portable and inverter generators; outdoor power equipment, including trimmers, field and brush mowers, log splitters, stump grinders, chipper shredders, lawn and leaf vacuums, and pressure washers and water pumps; and battery-powered turf care products.

