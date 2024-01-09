General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Sold by ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC

ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 402 shares during the period. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Mills in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in General Mills in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in General Mills during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC grew its stake in General Mills by 573.8% during the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GIS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on General Mills from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of General Mills in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of General Mills from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of General Mills from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on General Mills from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

General Mills Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of General Mills stock opened at $64.64 on Tuesday. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.33 and a twelve month high of $90.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $65.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.71 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.21.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 25.44% and a net margin of 12.06%. The business’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. General Mills’s payout ratio is presently 57.42%.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

