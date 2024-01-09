General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Sold by NBT Bank N A NY

NBT Bank N A NY lessened its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 745 shares during the quarter. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in General Mills were worth $955,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Mills during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in General Mills during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in General Mills during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in General Mills during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC grew its stake in General Mills by 573.8% during the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

Get General Mills alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on GIS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on General Mills in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on General Mills from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. HSBC initiated coverage on General Mills in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on General Mills from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on General Mills from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.00.

General Mills Trading Down 0.5 %

GIS opened at $64.64 on Tuesday. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.33 and a 52 week high of $90.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.02. The firm has a market cap of $36.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 25.44% and a net margin of 12.06%. General Mills’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.42%.

General Mills Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.