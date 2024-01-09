General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Stake Lessened by Lindbrook Capital LLC

Lindbrook Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 28.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 974 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JB Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 6,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC increased its stake in General Mills by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 9,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Kennedy Investment Group lifted its position in General Mills by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kennedy Investment Group now owns 31,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,996,000 after buying an additional 1,336 shares in the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC lifted its position in General Mills by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 16,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lifted its position in General Mills by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 15,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. 75.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GIS shares. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of General Mills from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of General Mills from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of General Mills from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 15th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of General Mills in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Mills presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

General Mills Trading Down 0.5 %

GIS opened at $64.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $36.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.02. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.33 and a fifty-two week high of $90.89.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 25.44%. General Mills’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.42%.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

