General Motors (NYSE:GM) Holdings Raised by Catalyst Financial Partners LLC

Catalyst Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,192 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the period. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GM. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in General Motors in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 85.8% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in General Motors in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its position in General Motors by 149.1% during the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 730 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in General Motors in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 79.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on GM shares. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of General Motors from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Wolfe Research upgraded General Motors from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 4th. HSBC started coverage on General Motors in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.30 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on General Motors from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Barclays upgraded General Motors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.79.

General Motors Stock Up 2.0 %

NYSE GM opened at $36.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $50.27 billion, a PE ratio of 5.16, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.52. General Motors has a twelve month low of $26.30 and a twelve month high of $43.63.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $44.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.48 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 5.83%. General Motors’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 7.48 EPS for the current year.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is 5.06%.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Featured Stories

