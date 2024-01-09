Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD) Shares Acquired by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD – Free Report) by 13.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,911 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,421 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF were worth $774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of XYLD. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA bought a new stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000.
Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Trading Up 0.7 %
XYLD stock opened at $39.62 on Tuesday. Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF has a 52 week low of $37.49 and a 52 week high of $41.54. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.78.
Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Company Profile
The Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (XYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe S&P 500 BuyWrite index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks and sells one-month, at-the-money call options on up to 100% of each stock. XYLD was launched on Jun 24, 2013 and is managed by Global X.
