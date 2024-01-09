Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD) Shares Acquired by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD – Free Report) by 13.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,911 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,421 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF were worth $774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of XYLD. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA bought a new stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000.

Get Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF alerts:

Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

XYLD stock opened at $39.62 on Tuesday. Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF has a 52 week low of $37.49 and a 52 week high of $41.54. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.78.

Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Company Profile

The Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (XYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe S&P 500 BuyWrite index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks and sells one-month, at-the-money call options on up to 100% of each stock. XYLD was launched on Jun 24, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XYLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.