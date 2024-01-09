Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 464 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 409,010 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 464 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 4.2% of Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $53,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Milestone Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Milestone Wealth LLC now owns 380 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westchester Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 30.8% during the second quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. now owns 340 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 27.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GOOG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Raymond James started coverage on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.93.

Alphabet Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $140.53 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.70 and a 1 year high of $143.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. Alphabet had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 22.46%. The firm had revenue of $64.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.13 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.82, for a total value of $33,753.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $617,813.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.11, for a total value of $3,152,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,422,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,443,236.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.82, for a total value of $33,753.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $617,813.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 167,019 shares of company stock worth $22,756,677. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

