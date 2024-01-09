GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Increases Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,051 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter worth $26,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter worth $31,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth $31,000. Milestone Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Milestone Wealth LLC now owns 380 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westchester Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 30.8% during the second quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. now owns 340 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $140.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $136.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.67. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.70 and a 1 year high of $143.95. The company has a market cap of $1.76 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.97, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $64.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.13 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 22.46%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.08, for a total transaction of $54,859.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,409,390.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.08, for a total transaction of $54,859.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,409,390.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total transaction of $3,182,175.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,407,688 shares in the company, valued at $340,519,313.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 167,019 shares of company stock valued at $22,756,677. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.93.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

