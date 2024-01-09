Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) Shares Sold by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. cut its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Free Report) by 10.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 234,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 26,597 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. owned 0.22% of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital worth $4,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the first quarter worth $38,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the first quarter worth $29,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee lifted its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 134.9% during the second quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 1,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 33.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on HASI. StockNews.com cut Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $44.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.20.

NYSE:HASI opened at $26.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 69.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 19.73 and a quick ratio of 19.73. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.22 and a 12 month high of $39.67.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 415.79%.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include building or facility that reduce energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation and energy storage or energy efficiency improvements, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems (HVAC), as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

