Hays (LON:HAS) Sets New 52-Week Low at $87.10

Hays plc (LON:HAS – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 87.10 ($1.11) and last traded at GBX 93.05 ($1.19), with a volume of 1755226 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 107.70 ($1.37).

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 135 ($1.72) price objective on shares of Hays in a research note on Monday, October 2nd.

The stock has a market cap of £1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 1,196.67, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.81, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 105.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 104.02.

In other Hays news, insider Joe Hurd purchased 4,833 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 103 ($1.31) per share, with a total value of £4,977.99 ($6,345.43). Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Hays plc engages in the provision of recruitment services in Australia, New Zealand, Germany, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company provides qualified, professional, and skilled recruitment in permanent, temporary, and contractor formats to public and private sectors. It offers its recruitment services in the specialisms, such as accountancy and finance, banking and capital markets, construction and property, contact centers, education, energy, oil and gas, engineering and manufacturing, executive, financial services, health and social care, human resources, legal, life sciences, office support, procurement, resources and mining, retail, sales and marketing, sustainability, technology, and telecoms.

