HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Shares Acquired by Verdence Capital Advisors LLC

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,563 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HDB. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,583,287 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $598,241,000 after purchasing an additional 453,726 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in HDFC Bank by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,419,580 shares of the bank’s stock worth $557,791,000 after buying an additional 1,667,336 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 63.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 6,786,863 shares of the bank’s stock worth $473,044,000 after acquiring an additional 2,627,482 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,574,226 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $387,686,000 after acquiring an additional 649,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,103,748 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $313,012,000 after acquiring an additional 402,245 shares in the last quarter. 17.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HDB has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of HDFC Bank in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of HDFC Bank from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded HDFC Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th.

HDFC Bank stock opened at $65.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. HDFC Bank Limited has a one year low of $55.95 and a one year high of $71.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.84.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.35. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 19.47% and a return on equity of 16.81%. The firm had revenue of $8.02 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

