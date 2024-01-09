Head-To-Head Review: Connect Biopharma (NASDAQ:CNTB) vs. Exicure (NASDAQ:XCUR)

Connect Biopharma (NASDAQ:CNTB – Get Free Report) and Exicure (NASDAQ:XCUR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, risk and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Connect Biopharma has a beta of -0.77, suggesting that its stock price is 177% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Exicure has a beta of 1.24, suggesting that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Connect Biopharma alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Connect Biopharma and Exicure, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Connect Biopharma 0 0 2 0 3.00 Exicure 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

Connect Biopharma currently has a consensus price target of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 400.00%. Given Connect Biopharma’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Connect Biopharma is more favorable than Exicure.

This table compares Connect Biopharma and Exicure’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Connect Biopharma N/A N/A -$114.44 million N/A N/A Exicure $28.83 million 0.17 -$2.58 million $1.68 0.33

Exicure has higher revenue and earnings than Connect Biopharma.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

18.8% of Connect Biopharma shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.9% of Exicure shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.6% of Connect Biopharma shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.4% of Exicure shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Connect Biopharma and Exicure’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Connect Biopharma N/A N/A N/A Exicure N/A 34.49% 13.07%

Summary

Exicure beats Connect Biopharma on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Connect Biopharma

(Get Free Report)

Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies to treat T cell-driven inflammatory diseases. The company is building a pipeline of small molecules and antibodies using functional T cell assays to screen and discover potent product candidates against validated immune targets. Its lead product candidate is CBP-201, an antibody to target interleukin-4 receptor alpha in development for the treatment of atopic dermatitis (AD) and asthma. The company's product candidates also comprise CBP-307, a modulator of S1P1 T cell receptor and is in development for the treatment of ulcerative colitis; and CBP-174, a peripherally acting antagonist of histamine receptor 3 in development for the treatment of pruritus associated with skin inflammation. Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About Exicure

(Get Free Report)

Exicure, Inc., an early-stage biotechnology company, develops nucleic acid therapies targeting ribonucleic acid against validated targets. The company's preclinical candidate includes SCN9A that is in preclinical studies for the treatment of chronic pain. It also develops immuno-oncology therapeutics based on its proprietary SNA technology. Exicure, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Receive News & Ratings for Connect Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Connect Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.