Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) & Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Head to Head Review

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK – Get Free Report) and Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Healthpeak Properties and Acadia Realty Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Healthpeak Properties $2.06 billion 5.30 $500.45 million $0.44 45.41 Acadia Realty Trust $326.29 million 5.03 -$35.44 million $0.25 68.84

Healthpeak Properties has higher revenue and earnings than Acadia Realty Trust. Healthpeak Properties is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Acadia Realty Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Healthpeak Properties 11.17% 3.38% 1.53% Acadia Realty Trust 7.40% 1.15% 0.58%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Healthpeak Properties and Acadia Realty Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Healthpeak Properties 2 5 2 0 2.00 Acadia Realty Trust 0 1 2 0 2.67

Healthpeak Properties currently has a consensus price target of $22.95, suggesting a potential upside of 14.86%. Acadia Realty Trust has a consensus price target of $17.67, suggesting a potential upside of 2.65%. Given Healthpeak Properties’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Healthpeak Properties is more favorable than Acadia Realty Trust.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

92.6% of Healthpeak Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Healthpeak Properties shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.8% of Acadia Realty Trust shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Healthpeak Properties pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.0%. Acadia Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. Healthpeak Properties pays out 272.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Acadia Realty Trust pays out 288.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Healthpeak Properties is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Risk & Volatility

Healthpeak Properties has a beta of 1.06, suggesting that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Acadia Realty Trust has a beta of 1.5, suggesting that its stock price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Healthpeak Properties beats Acadia Realty Trust on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc. is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

About Acadia Realty Trust

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual – Core Portfolio and Fund – operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

