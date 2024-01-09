Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $7.36

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG – Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.36 and traded as low as $6.14. Heritage Insurance shares last traded at $6.15, with a volume of 603,447 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HRTG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised Heritage Insurance from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Heritage Insurance from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Heritage Insurance from $5.70 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Heritage Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Heritage Insurance presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.33.

Heritage Insurance Stock Down 3.2 %

The firm has a market cap of $239.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.01. Heritage Insurance had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The business had revenue of $186.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.11 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Heritage Insurance

In other news, Director Paul L. Whiting acquired 40,871 shares of Heritage Insurance stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.34 per share, for a total transaction of $299,993.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,533 shares in the company, valued at $370,912.22. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Heritage Insurance

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRTG. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Heritage Insurance in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Heritage Insurance in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Heritage Insurance in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Heritage Insurance in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Heritage Insurance in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.51% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Insurance Company Profile

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential property insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners; and rental property insurance in the states of Alabama, California, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Rhode Island, South Carolina, and Virginia; commercial residential insurance for properties in Florida, New Jersey, and New York; and licensed in the state of Pennsylvania, as well as personal residential and wind-only property insurance.

