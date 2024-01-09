HOYA (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $113.42

HOYA Co. (OTCMKTS:HOCPY – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $113.42 and traded as high as $119.09. HOYA shares last traded at $119.03, with a volume of 24,421 shares trading hands.

HOYA Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $41.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.85, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $113.42 and its 200 day moving average is $110.70. The company has a current ratio of 4.69, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

HOYA (OTCMKTS:HOCPY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. HOYA had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that HOYA Co. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

About HOYA

HOYA Corporation, a med-tech company, provides high-tech and medical products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Care, Telecommunication, and Other. The company offers life care products, including eyeglass and contact lenses; medical endoscopes; intraocular lenses; laparoscopic surgical instruments; automatic endoscope cleaning equipment; and other medical related products, such as prosthetic ceramic fillers and metallic implants for orthopedics.

