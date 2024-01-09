IFM Investors Pty Ltd Acquires 4,390 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,029 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,390 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $8,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Fortinet by 53.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 164 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in Fortinet in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in Fortinet in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Fortinet in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in Fortinet by 20.4% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 430 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. 65.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fortinet

In other Fortinet news, Director William H. Neukom bought 664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $52.62 per share, with a total value of $34,939.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 293,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,419,817.42. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $260,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $233,886. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William H. Neukom bought 664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $52.62 per share, with a total value of $34,939.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 293,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,419,817.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 79,683 shares of company stock valued at $4,216,360. Corporate insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Trading Up 5.0 %

FTNT opened at $61.26 on Tuesday. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.12 and a 1-year high of $81.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38. The company has a market cap of $47.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.22.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. Fortinet had a net margin of 22.25% and a return on equity of 3,361.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Fortinet from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of Fortinet from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Fortinet from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of Fortinet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortinet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.68.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

