IFM Investors Pty Ltd Buys 1,191 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,398 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $8,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 115.4% during the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 494.9% during the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HLT opened at $182.20 on Tuesday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $127.75 and a twelve month high of $183.51. The company has a market cap of $46.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.58.

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.67. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 115.21% and a net margin of 13.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 12.07%.

Hilton Worldwide announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 9th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 7.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $191.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $182.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $169.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.54.

In related news, insider Christopher W. Silcock sold 10,863 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.61, for a total value of $1,809,884.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,256 shares in the company, valued at $9,706,032.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and premium economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

