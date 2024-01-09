IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $7.48 Million Stock Holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 175,287 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,436 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $7,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the second quarter worth $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 97.1% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 609 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the second quarter worth $33,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the first quarter worth $36,000. 81.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $54.50 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.28.

NYSE:BK opened at $52.70 on Tuesday. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12-month low of $39.65 and a 12-month high of $52.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.53 billion, a PE ratio of 12.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.58.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.12. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 11.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 27th were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 26th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.44%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

