IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $7.64 Million Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 119,341 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,471 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in General Mills were worth $7,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 28.4% during the third quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 20,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after buying an additional 4,527 shares in the last quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in General Mills by 4.3% in the third quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 63,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,078,000 after purchasing an additional 2,615 shares during the period. Access Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in General Mills in the third quarter valued at $1,005,000. WESPAC Advisors LLC increased its holdings in General Mills by 9.1% in the third quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 32,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 2,715 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in General Mills by 5.2% in the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. 75.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GIS. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on General Mills from $72.00 to $58.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Bank of America decreased their price objective on General Mills from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 21st. TD Cowen began coverage on General Mills in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on General Mills from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on General Mills from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Mills currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

General Mills Price Performance

GIS stock opened at $64.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.71 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $65.16 and its 200-day moving average is $68.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.36. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.33 and a 1 year high of $90.89.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 25.44%. The business’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. General Mills’s payout ratio is 57.42%.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

