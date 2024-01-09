IFM Investors Pty Ltd Increases Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $8,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Riverview Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 109.3% during the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PRU opened at $104.51 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $98.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.43, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.37 and a 1-year high of $107.31.

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $10.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.91 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 1.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 322.58%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PRU. Jefferies Financial Group raised Prudential Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Prudential Financial from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Prudential Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Prudential Financial from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Prudential Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.60.

In related news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 8,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.49, for a total value of $782,471.69. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,381,538.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Kenneth Tanji sold 23,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.14, for a total value of $2,431,257.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,957,876.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 8,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.49, for a total value of $782,471.69. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,621 shares in the company, valued at $1,381,538.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

