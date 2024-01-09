IFM Investors Pty Ltd Purchases 1,460 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,327 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $7,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CRWD. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 93,217.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 22,988,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,376,369,000 after purchasing an additional 22,964,190 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 1,593.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,643,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,310,000 after purchasing an additional 2,487,806 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,070,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,360,230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401,659 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth about $244,740,000. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,761,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440,905 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $195.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.17.

In other news, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 15,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.13, for a total transaction of $3,601,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 846,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $203,341,843.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 56,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.15, for a total value of $14,368,767.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,080,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,370,917.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.13, for a total value of $3,601,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 846,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,341,843.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 221,927 shares of company stock valued at $52,921,073. 5.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CRWD stock opened at $261.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $228.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $183.98. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $92.25 and a one year high of $261.81. The stock has a market cap of $62.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,354.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 1.05.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.08. CrowdStrike had a positive return on equity of 1.11% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The company had revenue of $786.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $777.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

