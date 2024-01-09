Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Sold by Rockland Trust Co.

Rockland Trust Co. cut its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. 79.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Citigroup upped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $244.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $242.90.

Illinois Tool Works Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:ITW opened at $257.22 on Tuesday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $217.06 and a 12-month high of $265.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $246.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $243.02. The firm has a market cap of $77.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.95, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.15.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.09. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 95.68%. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.35 EPS. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.68 EPS for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 54.32%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

