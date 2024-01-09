Independent Advisor Alliance Buys Shares of 7,003 Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 7,003 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 1.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 43,553,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,589,691,000 after buying an additional 618,631 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,055,428,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 17,200,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $627,807,000 after purchasing an additional 584,501 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 28.0% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,514,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $602,872,000 after purchasing an additional 3,613,819 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 6.4% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 14,203,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $519,453,000 after purchasing an additional 858,289 shares in the last quarter. 55.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BIP shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.44.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Stock Performance

Shares of BIP stock opened at $30.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $14.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.68 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $21.03 and a 12 month high of $37.32.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.70). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 1.28% and a net margin of 2.17%. The business had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a $0.382 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.94%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 493.55%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 60,000 kilometers (km) of operational electricity transmission and distribution lines; 2,900 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 7.8 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 540,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

