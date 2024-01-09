Independent Advisor Alliance Grows Position in Stereotaxis, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS)

Independent Advisor Alliance raised its position in Stereotaxis, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS – Free Report) by 11.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 101,305 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance owned 0.13% of Stereotaxis worth $160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in STXS. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stereotaxis by 1,006.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 798,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 726,000 shares during the period. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in Stereotaxis by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,492,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,160,000 after buying an additional 297,725 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Stereotaxis by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 893,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,645,000 after acquiring an additional 289,012 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Stereotaxis by 90.4% during the second quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 494,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 234,833 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Stereotaxis by 333.2% during the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 129,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 99,946 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Stereotaxis

In other news, Director Paul J. Isaac purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.44 per share, with a total value of $28,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,692,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,877,642.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have bought a total of 53,078 shares of company stock valued at $80,790 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 19.41% of the company’s stock.

Stereotaxis Price Performance

STXS opened at $1.78 on Tuesday. Stereotaxis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.33 and a 12-month high of $2.75.

Stereotaxis (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $7.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.75 million. Stereotaxis had a negative net margin of 67.19% and a negative return on equity of 87.98%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Stereotaxis, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Stereotaxis

Stereotaxis, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets robotic systems, instruments, and information systems for the interventional laboratory in the United States and internationally. Its robotic magnetic navigation (RMN) systems include the Genesis RMN and Niobe systems, which enable physicians to complete complex interventional procedures by providing image-guided delivery of catheters and guidewires through the blood vessels and chambers of the heart to treatment sites.

