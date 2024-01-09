Independent Advisor Alliance Has $137,000 Position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

Independent Advisor Alliance lessened its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Free Report) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,674 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group were worth $137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 87.8% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 15,608,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,153,000 after acquiring an additional 7,297,884 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 436.7% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,735,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,804,000 after purchasing an additional 5,480,718 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 125.5% in the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,056,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,986,000 after purchasing an additional 5,039,621 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 75.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,245,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,762,000 after buying an additional 4,818,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the fourth quarter worth $38,194,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.80.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Stock Down 1.2 %

TME opened at $8.77 on Tuesday. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 12 month low of $5.70 and a 12 month high of $9.20. The company has a market cap of $15.04 billion, a PE ratio of 20.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.34 and a 200 day moving average of $7.30.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.28 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 16.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Profile

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to sing from its library of karaoke songs and share their performances in audio or video formats with friends.

