Independent Advisor Alliance Has $34,000 Stake in Knightscope, Inc. (NASDAQ:KSCP)

Independent Advisor Alliance grew its stake in shares of Knightscope, Inc. (NASDAQ:KSCP – Free Report) by 215.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 42,850 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,250 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance owned approximately 0.06% of Knightscope worth $34,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Knightscope in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Knightscope in the first quarter valued at $77,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Knightscope in the second quarter worth $118,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Knightscope during the second quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Knightscope in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,691,000. Institutional investors own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Knightscope from $3.75 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th.

KSCP stock opened at $0.62 on Tuesday. Knightscope, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.36 and a 1-year high of $2.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.63 and its 200-day moving average is $0.89.

Knightscope (NASDAQ:KSCP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.32 million during the quarter.

Knightscope, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, deploys, and supports autonomous security robots (ASR) in the United States. Its products include K3 and K5 ASRs designed to roam a geo-fenced area autonomously by utilizing numerous sensors and lasers, either on a random basis or based on a particular patrolling algorithm to navigate around people, vehicles, and objects in dynamic indoor or outdoor environments; K1, an ASR for used in indoors or outdoors and at ingress/egress points for both people and vehicles; and K7, a multi-terrain ASR.

