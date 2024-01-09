Independent Advisor Alliance Has $46,000 Holdings in Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF)

Independent Advisor Alliance reduced its stake in shares of Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF – Free Report) by 53.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Bitfarms were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BITF. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bitfarms during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bitfarms in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Bitfarms by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 21,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 6,605 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Bitfarms by 76.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 13,327 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Bitfarms by 1,237.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 35,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 32,925 shares in the last quarter. 15.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BITF shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of Bitfarms in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Bitfarms from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Bitfarms in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:BITF opened at $2.97 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.01 and its 200-day moving average is $1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 2.82. Bitfarms Ltd. has a 52 week low of $0.60 and a 52 week high of $3.56. The company has a market capitalization of $956.73 million, a PE ratio of -11.42 and a beta of 3.73.

Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $34.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.15 million. Bitfarms had a negative net margin of 49.48% and a negative return on equity of 19.17%. Equities research analysts predict that Bitfarms Ltd. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Bitfarms

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in Canada, the United States, Paraguay, and Argentina. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.

