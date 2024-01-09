Independent Advisor Alliance Increases Stock Holdings in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG)

Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Free Report) by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,320 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of LYG. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 74.2% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 23,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 9,942 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 23.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 707,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 134,075 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,972,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,201,000 after purchasing an additional 12,851 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 122,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 19,858 shares during the period. Finally, Moreno Evelyn V purchased a new position in Lloyds Banking Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LYG shares. Morgan Stanley raised Lloyds Banking Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 63 ($0.80) to GBX 62 ($0.79) in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.29.

Shares of NYSE:LYG opened at $2.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $38.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.23, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.34. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a fifty-two week low of $1.88 and a fifty-two week high of $2.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.17.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Lloyds Banking Group had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 20.61%. The company had revenue of $5.72 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Lloyds Banking Group plc will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions, and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

