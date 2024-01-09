Independent Advisor Alliance Invests $202,000 in Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC)

Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 3.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,200,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,947,000 after purchasing an additional 93,027 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,878,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,069,000 after acquiring an additional 204,083 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,650,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,357,000 after acquiring an additional 133,973 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Lithium Americas by 11.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,022,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,357,000 after purchasing an additional 102,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Lithium Americas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,582,000. 27.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lithium Americas Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of LAC stock opened at $6.12 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.24. Lithium Americas Corp. has a twelve month low of $5.80 and a twelve month high of $12.38.

A number of analysts have weighed in on LAC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective (down previously from $25.00) on shares of Lithium Americas in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Eight Capital set a $16.50 price objective on shares of Lithium Americas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Scotiabank started coverage on Lithium Americas in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial began coverage on Lithium Americas in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Lithium Americas in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.95.

About Lithium Americas

Lithium Americas Corp. engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties in the United States and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass project located in northern Nevada, as well as investments in exploration properties in the United States and Canada. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

