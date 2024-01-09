Independent Advisor Alliance Invests $211,000 in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,960 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,902,967 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,675,130,000 after purchasing an additional 406,429 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,712,390 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,339,558,000 after buying an additional 480,247 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,615,559 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $802,953,000 after buying an additional 99,842 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the 2nd quarter valued at about $726,454,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in D.R. Horton by 17.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,771,705 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $355,538,000 after acquiring an additional 694,155 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total transaction of $1,520,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,591,616. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Aron M. Odom sold 1,213 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total transaction of $185,589.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,103 shares in the company, valued at $780,759. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total value of $1,520,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,591,616. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,683 shares of company stock worth $1,764,908. Corporate insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Price Performance

Shares of DHI opened at $152.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.71 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $135.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 6.62. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.05 and a fifty-two week high of $154.64.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The construction company reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.01 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 13.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.67 EPS. Equities analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. This is a positive change from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DHI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on D.R. Horton in a research note on Monday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $119.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $148.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $123.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.67.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on DHI

D.R. Horton Profile

(Free Report)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.