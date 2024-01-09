Independent Advisor Alliance Invests $216,000 in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its position in Hilton Worldwide by 115.4% in the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 94.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Christopher W. Silcock sold 10,863 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.61, for a total value of $1,809,884.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,256 shares in the company, valued at $9,706,032.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE HLT opened at $182.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.66, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $171.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.58. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $127.75 and a 52-week high of $183.51.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.67. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 115.21% and a net margin of 13.13%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, November 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 7.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.07%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on HLT. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $182.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $148.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $169.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $191.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.54.

Read Our Latest Report on Hilton Worldwide

About Hilton Worldwide

(Free Report)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and premium economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.