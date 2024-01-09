Independent Advisor Alliance Makes New Investment in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Steel Dynamics by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 21,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 4,154 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 59,369 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,970,000 after buying an additional 15,865 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Steel Dynamics by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 996 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its position in Steel Dynamics by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 64,576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,388,000 after buying an additional 2,772 shares during the period. 81.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on STLD shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Steel Dynamics from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.22.

Insider Activity at Steel Dynamics

In related news, Director James C. Marcuccilli sold 25,454 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.43, for a total value of $3,116,333.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,344,453.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Bradley S. Seaman sold 4,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.72, for a total value of $517,549.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,097,810.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James C. Marcuccilli sold 25,454 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.43, for a total transaction of $3,116,333.22. Following the sale, the director now owns 59,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,344,453.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics Price Performance

Shares of STLD stock opened at $117.04 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.29. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a one year low of $90.55 and a one year high of $136.46. The firm has a market cap of $18.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 2.23.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The basic materials company reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.54 by ($0.07). Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 34.31%. The firm had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 14.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Steel Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Sunday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.90%.

Steel Dynamics announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, November 3rd that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to reacquire up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Steel Dynamics

(Free Report)

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.