Independent Advisor Alliance Purchases 111 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,207 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Garmin were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Garmin by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,276,118 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,049,121,000 after buying an additional 365,713 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Garmin by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,562,275 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,622,990,000 after purchasing an additional 527,327 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Garmin by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 7,070,324 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $737,364,000 after purchasing an additional 126,818 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Garmin by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,798,228 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $545,971,000 after purchasing an additional 355,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Garmin by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,508,214 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $364,987,000 after purchasing an additional 74,703 shares during the period. 63.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GRMN. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Garmin from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Garmin in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Garmin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Garmin from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Garmin presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.80.

In other Garmin news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,875,480. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,875,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 1,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.89, for a total value of $137,849.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,411,649.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE GRMN opened at $123.05 on Tuesday. Garmin Ltd. has a 1-year low of $93.22 and a 1-year high of $129.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $122.14 and a 200-day moving average of $110.94. The firm has a market cap of $23.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.70, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.98.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Garmin had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 20.60%. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; fitness and cycling accessories.

