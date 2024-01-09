Independent Advisor Alliance Purchases New Holdings in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,219 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RIVN. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at $228,175,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 145.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,064,249 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $298,304,000 after purchasing an additional 5,371,852 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,827,991 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $930,094,000 after purchasing an additional 4,924,020 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at about $85,590,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 38.7% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 8,504,619 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $141,687,000 after purchasing an additional 2,374,790 shares during the last quarter. 62.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on RIVN. UBS Group upgraded Rivian Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rivian Automotive has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.48.

Rivian Automotive Stock Performance

RIVN opened at $19.58 on Tuesday. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.68 and a 1-year high of $28.06. The company has a market capitalization of $18.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 2.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 4.61 and a quick ratio of 3.64.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.61) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 42.17% and a negative net margin of 148.97%. The company’s revenue was up 149.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.57) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rivian Automotive

In other news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 3,265 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total value of $55,766.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 173,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,955,352.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Rivian Automotive Company Profile

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and seven-passenger sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for Electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com, Inc The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

Featured Articles

